Workforces are being decimated by staff falling sick, with one employer facing more challenges now than during coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.
Anushka Brows and Beauty owner Rhiarna Sharma said a spike in flu cases, paired with COVID-19, meant there was a chronic staff shortage at the Timor Street salon.
Advertisement
"I don't think we've had a week this year where all staff has been on board at the same time," she said.
"I think this half of the year has been harder, as a business owner, than during COVID-19 (lockdowns) because the world has basically gone back to normal but more and more people are getting sick.
"It leads to staff constantly being off sick and client cancellations, which is much harder to prepare for."
The Standard last month reported city staff falling ill with COVID-19 and influenza after attending events including Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival.
"We definitely saw cases ripping through Warrnambool after the races but I don't think it's slowed down," Mrs Shama said.
"If anything, it's only ramped up."
Mrs Sharma is one of seven beauticians at Anushka, all of whom have had periods off work this year due to illness.
A mother of two, Mrs Sharma and her family have not long recovered from human parainfluenza virus, which can cause respiratory infection.
Now back at work, she said nearly every second call was a cancellation.
"While some days are worse than others, we're getting at least five no-shows or big appointments being cancelled a day," Mrs Sharma said.
It's probably costing the business anywhere from $2000 a week.- Rhiarna Sharma
"It's probably costing the business anywhere from $2000 a week."
There were more than 70 cases of influenza reported in Warrnambool in the week ending June 5.
Warrnambool Osteo's Erin Coffey has been off work for the last three weeks due to the flu.
Her illness was further complicated by asthma, a bronchitis diagnosis, and being 20 weeks pregnant.
Dr Coffey was hospitalised in Geelong for about five days.
Advertisement
"I'm a sole practitioner, so when I'm sick I basically shut down," she said.
"When I don't work, there's no income."
Dr Coffey tested positive again for influenza 10 days after her first diagnosis.
She's now on her fourth round of antibiotics and second dose of steroids.
"Obviously my case is a bit more complicated but I've had a lot of clients and friends who have caught the flu and it's really wiping people out lately," Dr Coffey said.
"I haven't heard anyone who wasn't sick for at least five days.
Advertisement
"I urge anyone who has symptoms to obviously just stay home and wear a mask if you do have to go out."
Before she was ill, Dr Coffey estimated five clients were calling in sick per week.
She said she had since welcomed her new colleague Monique Finnigan, who started in Warrnambool last week and will take on all clients until Dr Coffey is back on her feet.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.