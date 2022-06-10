The Standard

Cobden newsagency owners shut up shop following terrifying armed robbery

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
June 10 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVASTATED: Karen and Andrew McConachy purchased the Cobden newsagency 17 years ago. They will close the business on June 18 after exhausting all avenues to sell following an armed robbery.

A Cobden newsagency owner says she's devastated to be shutting up shop after all avenues to find a buyer were exhausted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.