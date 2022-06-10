A Cobden newsagency owner says she's devastated to be shutting up shop after all avenues to find a buyer were exhausted.
Karen and Andrew McConachy purchased the Curdie Street newsagency 17 years ago and have enjoyed building close relationships within their community.
But Mrs McConachy said a terrifying armed robbery in January last year left her traumatised and she felt she had to "leave the scene of the crime in order to heal".
Staff were held at knifepoint on January 18 and robbed of $1000 cash.
"I would have closed up shop there and then, I was so traumatised," Mrs McConachy said.
"But we thought we'd do the right thing and sell the business in order to retain the facility in the town."
The newsagency was placed on the market about a week after the robbery.
After 15 months, all avenues to find a buyer had been exhausted.
The couple then made the "heart-breaking" decision to shut, with the newsagency set to officially close its doors on June 18.
"It's going to be a very, very sad day for us," Mrs McConachy said.
She said she would miss the customers the most.
"The relationships that we have formed with the locals have been very rewarding," Mrs McConachy said.
The couple came to Cobden 17 years ago with no intention to buy the newsagency, which is believed to be one of the town's original shops.
"We came to town to look at another business and when we went for a walk down the street, we saw the newsagency was for sale, so we bought it," she said.
"We've loved being here but you can't be here forever waiting for things to change."
Mrs McConachy said she and her husband would remain in Cobden with Andrew recently starting a new job at Cobden Coaches.
"Our home is here in Cobden so we aren't going anywhere," she said.
"When I've tidied everything up with the shop, I'll be on the hunt for a new job, too."
Mrs McConachy said she regretted the town would no longer have an operating newsagency but some aspects of the business would continue, including Tattslotto at the Cobden Post Office.
She said The Standard and other newspapers could be purchased at Ritchies IGA Cobden and BP Service Station on Camperdown-Cobden Road.
A 22-year-old Portland man last year pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court to the armed robbery at the newsagency and was subsequently jailed for three years and eight months.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
