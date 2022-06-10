The Standard
Live

2022 Hampden league round nine: live coverage

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league round nine: live coverage

The Hampden league will be showcased under lights at Reid Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.