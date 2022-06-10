Hampden league round nine: live coverage

The Hampden league will be showcased under lights at Reid Oval.
Powerhouse Koroit has moved its home game to the redeveloped ground and will face Warrnambool - the venue's tenant - in the first men's football game to feature on a Friday night.
The Standard reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy will provide updates from the top-five clash, which starts at 6.45pm.
Four matches will be played on Saturday, including an interesting battle between Terang Mortlake and Cobden at Terang Recreation Reserve.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be on the sidelines covering the action.
You can follow our live blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
