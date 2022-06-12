The Standard

Peter McMillan humble about contribution to the community

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 12 2022 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Peter McMillan has received an OAM for service to the community of Warrnambool in the Queen's Birthday honours. Picture: Morgan Hancock

WHEN Peter McMillan joined accounting firm Sinclair Wilson decades ago he instilled himself into community groups - now he is being rewarded for his efforts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.