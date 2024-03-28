Game on: Your guide to 2024 Warrnambool and District league netball season

More: Led by 2019 Wilma Wallace Medallist Anna Archie for the first time, expect the Demons to be in the finals mix again after retaining most of their semi-final side from last year. The side could even progress further given some of the list turnover from the teams that finished above them. New playing-mentor Anna Archie described her players as a "cohesive group" and said they were "sitting probably where I want them".