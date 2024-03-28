Game on: Your guide to 2024 Warrnambool and District league netball season

The Warrnambool and District A-grade netball season is nearly upon us, with all 10 teams eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exhilarating campaign full of surprises.
There was plenty of off-season movement across the league as each club attempted to piece together a roster capable of winning it all.
Can Nirranda achieve a rare three-peat under new coach Maddie Hunger or will Merrivale finally break through for another flag after a pair of near misses?
Or will it be another team, perhaps Allansford or Timboon Demons, which rises into premiership contention?
Coach: Jess Rohan
Last season: Ninth
Off-season changes: The Cats have been busy during the off-season, adding established talent in new playing-coach Jess Rohan (Panmure), midcourter Lisa Pender (Panmure), as well as attacking pair Abby Sheehan (South Rovers) and Bonnie Winter (Russells Creek). Rohan, a star of the league, will shore up the side's defence while Sheehan and Winter will help fill the void left by departing captain Emma Stacey to Port Fairy.
More: The Cats will take some time to gel under a new coach and adjust to new combinations, however with the players they have signed they should be much closer to finals contention than last year. New mentor Jess Rohan is excited by the junior talent at the club and intends to expose it to the top level.
Coach: Sue Fleming
Last season: Sixth
Off-season changes: Signings Ella Gleeson (Koroit) and Ruby Evans (Port Fairy) add some much-needed "height and greater versatility up both ends", according to coach Sue Fleming. Prolific shooter Lena Wright (Merrivale) and Ebony Stacey (moved to Melbourne) have departed.
More: The Dogs only finished two points behind fifth-placed Timboon Demons last year so should be in the mix for finals again given they are a relatively similar side. Coach Sue Fleming, heading into her third year at the helm, thinks the season "should be a year of consolidation" and is confident with the players she has at her disposal.
Coach: Andrew Sloane
Last season: Seventh
Off-season changes: The club has endured some turnover in the off-season, headlined by former playing-coach Jemmah Lambevski's departure to Port Fairy - a blow to the Warriors' midcourt stocks. Abbey Titmus (North Warrnambool Eagles), Asha Huf (South Rovers), Sarah Bond (moved from Queensland) have all arrived at Davidson Oval.
More: A new-look team under new coach Andrew Sloane will take time to develop chemistry however Sloane says the team has "gelled really well" over pre-season. The re-building phase will give plenty of opportunities to the club's promising junior development players.
Coach: Laura Bourke
Last season: Elimination final
Off-season changes: The departures of sharpshooter Anna Bourke (moving to Queensland), Isabelle Kenna (overseas travel) and Stephanie Jenkins (study in Melbourne) leave a hole however there is still plenty of talent on the list.
More: It won't be easy for the Power to replicate last season's rapid rise from winless to finalists but the side is mostly the same and will be eager for more post-season action. Coach Laura Bourke says the Power is "feeling fit and ready to go".
Coach: Elisha Sobey
Last season: Runner-up
Off-season changes: Decorated wing-defence Carly Peake is a significant loss for the Tigers, with the club's 2019 premiership playing-coach deciding to test herself in the Hampden league again with Warrnambool. Gun defender Georgia Martin and the versatile Cloe O'Flaherty (both pregnant) are also huge outs. Star shooter Lena Wright (Dennington) is a great signing while Lilly Schrama (South Rovers) and Bernadette Meade (Port Fairy) are both strong additions.
More: Expect the Tigers to be around the pointy end of the season again despite the loss of some key performers. The side will be hungrier than ever for flag success after back-to-back grand final losses to Nirranda. Distinguished playing-coach Elisha Sobey, who has put off retirement for another year, confirmed the side would also have some players promoted from the lower grades.
Coach: Maddie Hunger
Last season: Premiers
Off-season changes: The two-time reigning premier will be without champion defender Lisa Anders (retired) and Georgia Haberfield (pregnant) but still has a star-studded list.
More: A three-peat is definitely on the cards for the Blues, who will be led by Maddie Hunger after the departure of legendary coach Lisa Arundell. The side hasn't recruited anyone, instead opting to utilise the club's significant depth and promote junior players. Any team boasting reigning back-to-back Wilma Wallace Medallist Jo Couch, alongside star attacking duo Steph Townsend and Amanda Gilbert, is bound to be in contention.
Coach: Olivia Arandt
Last season: Preliminary final
Off-season changes: An all-new squad for the Bulldogs this year following the departures of team-of-the-year defenders Bec Mitchell (Port Fairy), Jess Rohan (Allansford) and midcourter Lisa Pender (Allansford).
More: Another side facing a year of re-building, newly-appointed coach Olivia Arandt says she is "looking forward to a fun and exciting season ahead".
Coach: Hannah Van Zyl
Last season: Eighth
Off-season changes: Some big outs at the Creekers with experienced playing-coach Stacy Dunkley (Port Fairy), midcourter Mackenzie Van der Starre, as well as attacking duo Bonnie Winter (Allansford) and Zoe Murrells all departing. Chloe Hammond (time off), Danielle Geary and Demi Holmes (both Caramut) have arrived at Mack Oval.
More: Given the talent they've lost, it will be a big ask for the Creekers to rise too far up the ladder however they will give it their best. New playing-coach Hannah Van Zyl is excited for the challenge ahead and looking forward to leading a team full of fresh faces.
Coach: Niketa Finck
Last season: 10th
Off-season changes: According to new coach Niketa Finck there will be nine fresh faces in the side including Teagan Hallam (Warrnambool), Eliza Turner and Georgia White (time off). Shooter Abby Sheehan (Allansford) and Lilly Schrama (Merrivale) are two players who have departed.
More: Another club in the midst of a re-build that has faced some significant turnover the past few seasons. Finck has been pleased with the side's pre-season and insists "we're not looking backwards, we're looking forwards". Improving on last year's one-win would be a step forward.
Coach: Anna Archie
Last season: Semi-final
Off-season changes: Ashlee Finch (returning from an ACL) and Jorja Nieuwenhuizen (Otway Districts) will help shore up the side's defensive end after the departure of Tessa Poot (travelling).
More: Led by 2019 Wilma Wallace Medallist Anna Archie for the first time, expect the Demons to be in the finals mix again after retaining most of their semi-final side from last year. The side could even progress further given some of the list turnover from the teams that finished above them. New playing-mentor Anna Archie described her players as a "cohesive group" and said they were "sitting probably where I want them".
