'I want to build relationships': Community spirit makes new netball coach tick

A passionate and experienced netball mentor who thrives in a "sporting community" will take the A grade reins at a Warrnambool and District league club in 2024.
Niketa Finck has signed on as coach at South Rovers after spending a season mentoring Warrnambool's division two team in the Hampden league.
The experienced campaigner, originally from Hethmere near Portland, has lived in Warrnambool since 2009 and been involved in coaching, playing and umpiring at various levels in the south-west, particularly for her home club.
Finck, who works as a kindergarten teacher in Warrnambool, told The Standard her coaching approach would be built around bringing a "community feel" to the club and establishing a thriving and supportive culture.
"My biggest thing will be bringing everyone together as a team," she said.
"It's a rebuilding time in a way for our club culture and trying to get those players in and work on team mentality is a big one.
"I'm a club person, I grew up in a community club my entire life. I thrive on that community feel. Being a part of something bigger than yourself is exciting."
She said growing up in a small town had taught her plenty of lessons about how important relationships within a sporting community were.
"I want to build relationships with the players and their families too, both football and netball," she said.
"You can get a bit of a disconnect at times with football and netball clubs. At the end of the day I'm all about building a community.
"We want to foster young children to come into the club and their families too to feel welcome.
"We want to have a laugh and enjoy a game of netball. Bringing that community side of things where everyone is part of a community is my biggest thing."
Finck, who replaces Kylie Carter in the top job, said it was an exciting list to work with despite a disappointing 2023 season.
She said she would take some time to figure out what the list needed from a recruitment perspective before focusing on what the group needed to do to improve.
"I'm big on open communication and taking their strengths and working on them too," she said.
"Not everyone is great at everything but finding a niche for every player is important.
"I'm not just there to teach them, I like to get players to give feedback as well. For me, I'm not as well-known as a coach in Warrnambool. I coached at Warrnambool this year after being approached to come in, but I don't have a following in a way.
"But having a different approach might bring in a few players and even past players. Emma Downing (netball co-ordinator) is trying as hard as she can to bring people in.
"We just want to have a different approach and see where it goes."
