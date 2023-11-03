The Standard
Hannah Van Zyl appointed Russells Creek A grade coach for 2024

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 3 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:01pm
Newly-appointed Russells Creek A grade coach Hannah Van Zyl hopes to bring energy to the role. Picture: Anthony Brady
Newly-appointed Russells Creek A grade coach Hannah Van Zyl hopes to bring energy to the role. Picture: Anthony Brady

A teen netballer is looking forward to the challenge of lifting a Warrnambool and District league club up the ladder.

