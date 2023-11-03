A teen netballer is looking forward to the challenge of lifting a Warrnambool and District league club up the ladder.
Hannah Van Zyl has been appointed A grade coach of Russells Creek for the 2024 season, taking over from Stacy Dunkley, who has crossed to the Hampden league.
The 19-year-old said she was "honoured" to be trusted with the role with her tender age no barrier to taking on the gig.
"Age definitely wasn't something in question at all," she said.
"I feel like I've got lots of energy to give.
"I'm definitely young but I've played Hampden before coming to district (league) and in western region teams before.
"I've watched a lot of netball and I feel I have the knowledge, obviously not the experience but I feel I'm very quick to learn and take on advice of other people and definitely willing to give it a red-hot crack."
The goal defender crossed to Russells Creek from Hampden league club Warrnambool in 2023, joining younger sister Carla at the club.
While the team finished eighth, Van Zyl enjoyed a strong campaign, winning the club's best and fairest.
She said she would aim to build on the club's culture as coach.
"I had a very positive season and especially being a new face there... I think this coming season I've got a lot of value I think I can bring and add to the club in terms of building up the connections and culture between the football and netball," she said.
"I think there is always room for improvement."
Van Zyl, who is a vocal and competitive presence on court, understands being a playing coach will have its own challenges but knows she has the backing of the club's other netball coaches.
"We're really looking to work together as a whole side of coaches, right from juniors up to seniors and A grade," she said. "Really working to connect our juniors up and have some development players."
Van Zyl, who aims to join the police force, hopes to retain Creek's 2023 playing group as well as bring some new faces into the group. She confirmed sister Carla would not return, having moved away.
Pre-season conditioning will be a focus for Van Zyl, who loves her fitness, from gym work, running, swimming and cycling.
"Definitely that's something I'll push for in the 2024 pre-season, building that up and putting those strong building blocks down," she said.
"Hopefully we can get up there and make it to finals."
