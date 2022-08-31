Nirranda's Jo Couch hailed her teammates for her remarkable individual season, after she won her second Wilma Wallace Trophy in a landslide.
Couch won the trophy - awarded to the Warrnambool and District league's A grade best and fairest - with 43 of a possible 54 votes at Wednesday night's vote count.
Runner up was Old Collegians' Jemmah Lynch with 29 votes, 14 behind Couch.
When asked the secret to her stellar year the star mid-courter heaped praise on her Blues' side and laughed that she "definitely hadn't trained any harder".
"Because our defence is strong, our attack is strong, it just makes it a lot easier to slot into a team like that," she said.
"I think just every body makes everybody look really good and play really well and even play better because you're trying to match the fitness and the ability of everybody else in your team.
"Our drive to do as well as we do, is I think the biggest thing that inspires us to keep going."
Couch's Blues are undefeated in 2022 and after qualifying for the grand final, are heavy favourites to take out the premiership.
The side is littered with talent, including Steph Townsend, who pipped Couch for the Wilma Wallace Medal last year.
A "speechless" Couch said she didn't expect to poll so well in such a strong team and thought the votes would be shared around more.
The secondary school teacher by trade, first won the trophy in 2015 at just 19 years old. It was named the Wilma Wallace Trophy in 2019
She admitted she "probably took it for granted a little bit" seven years ago but is savouring it now.
"Right now I'm just appreciating it so much," she said.
"It's such an honour, especially for it to be after Wilma Wallace who was such a great netballer back in the day and she's just so proud that a Nirranda person has won it as well."
While the Blues expected to have a good season this year, Couch said none of them predicted it would be as outstanding as it has been.
"I think because we were so strong at the start of the year, the best thing about it is that we have even improved throughout the rest of the year too," she said.
"We're just really excited to be in the grand final this season. We've just got one more to go, hopefully we can get the win."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
