NEWLY-reappointed Kolora-Noorat A grade netball coach Laura Bourke expects changes to the side in 2024.
Bourke, who lifted the Power from the bottom of the Warrnambool and District league ladder to finalists in her first season at the helm in 2023, said there were three confirmed departures for next season.
Anna Bourke is moving to Queensland, Isabelle Kenna plans to travel overseas and Stephanie Jenkins will remain in Melbourne to focus on her paramedic studies.
But Bourke, who commutes from Geelong to lead her home-town club, is bullish about what the Power can achieve.
"I am really excited. It was a pretty easy decision for me (to re-sign)," she said.
"The unknown is a bit scary, you sort of don't know how it's going to go, but now I have a year under my belt and I have some kind of idea of what I am doing it's a lot easier going into next year than it was when I first started.
"I love the club - as I say every time 'it's home', so I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Bourke said the Power's rise this year was special.
"Everyone was so proud of what we did this year. As for next year it's hard to know," she said.
"I am having conversations with the girls to see who is keen to come back and play again.
"I think we should have a good season again next year but it depends on who is keen to stick around."
Bourke, 26, works at Surfcoast Secondary College in its front office but doesn't mind travelling back to stay connected to Kolora-Noorat.
"We'll still be travelling. My partner (Jarrod Evans) plays footy for the Power so we'll travel together which is handy," she said.
