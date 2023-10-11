The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kolora-Noorat re-signs A grade netball coach Laura Bourke

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 11 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Bourke has recommitted as Kolora-Noorat coach for a second season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Laura Bourke has recommitted as Kolora-Noorat coach for a second season. Picture by Anthony Brady

NEWLY-reappointed Kolora-Noorat A grade netball coach Laura Bourke expects changes to the side in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.