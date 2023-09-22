The Standard
Moyne Shire proposes $10k payments to Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:32pm
Moyne Shire Council has proposed continuing $10,000 monthly payments to Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics while the leisure centre battles legal action over the drowning death of a child.
Moyne Shire Council has proposed to pay Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics $10,000 per month indefinitely as the leisure centre fights six charges over the death of an eight-year-old boy in 2021.

