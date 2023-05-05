The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics charged over drowning death of Warrnambool schoolboy

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics pool faces six charges over the drowning death of an eight-year-old schoolboy in May 2021.
Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics pool faces six charges over the drowning death of an eight-year-old schoolboy in May 2021.

Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics pool has been charged over the death of an eight-year-old schoolboy nearly two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.