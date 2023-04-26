The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics will need millions of dollars to stay afloat

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belfast Aquatics could cost Moyne Shire Council up to $7.1 million over the next 15 years.
Belfast Aquatics could cost Moyne Shire Council up to $7.1 million over the next 15 years.

Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics pool and leisure centre will need between $6.6 million and $7.1 million to keep afloat over the next 15 years, an independent report has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.