Moyne Shire Council investigation to proceed despite Belfast Aquatics charges

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Moyne Shire Council is proceeding with an investigation into a new management structure for Belfast Aquatics, despite the pool facing six charges over the drowning death of an eight-year-old boy in May 2021.
The Moyne Shire Council chief executive officer's investigation into the management of Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics will proceed despite charges being laid against the pool, a spokesman says.

