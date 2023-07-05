The Standard
Terang explores future of aged care at community forum in wake of May Noonan closure

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:59am, first published July 5 2023 - 11:00pm
A community forum in Terang has heard there's strong interest from south-west aged care providers keen to operate in the town as it looks to a future without May Noonan.

