Ecstasy dealer busted in city nightclub

A 20-year-old Warrnambool man caught dealing ecstasy in a city nightclub has been placed on a good behaviour bond.
Riley Radford pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-related charges.
Police were walking through the Highline Nightclub when they were alerted by security staff that Radford was exchanging MDMA for cash.
He was searched and police officers found .56 of cocaine in his possession as well as 13 caps of ecstasy and $750.05 in cash.
Police attended at Radford's home where they found a large number of empty gelatin capsules, orders for capsules and another $650 in cash.
There was also evidence on Radford's mobile phone that indicated he was using social media to traffick MDMA to multiple people.
Police told the court Radford was buying ecstasy in powder form which he put in the capsules and then sold for $25 each.
He had been trafficking drugs for a few months.
Radford told police he was in significant financial hardship at the time, had gambling and drug issues and that's why he took up trafficking.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said Radford was just 20 years old, had no prior court appearances and he took into account those factors in sentencing.
He said he found it disturbing when people sought to traffic drugs for financial gain.
Radford was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, with the special condition he complete an approved drug program.
The cash seized - $1400.05 - was forfeited.
"I never want to see you in this court again," Mr Guthrie told Radford.
"You have briefed counsel, taken the matter seriously and are aware of the maximum penalties. Don't come back."
A lawyer had told the court his client now had employment after previously losing a job following a speeding incident.
"He's now in a good place," he said after Radford previously sought assessment and treatment for his issues.
"He realises the gravity of his offending. It was a wake-up call."
