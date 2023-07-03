Glenelg Shire councillor Anita Rank has resigned from council.
In a letter to the council she said she was "unable to continue to perform (her) duties as a councillor effective the 30th of June, 2023, due to a change in employment status".
She was first elected to the chamber in 2012. She was the first Glenelg Shire councillor to serve as mayor for sixth consecutive terms.
Cr Rank wished the Glenelg Shire chief executive officer Paul Phelan and the council all the best in her departure.
"I wish council well as you work towards achieving the council's strategic plan and delivering on the many amazing opportunities the shire has to offer," she said.
Mr Phelan thanked Cr Rank for her contributions to the Glenelg Shire throughout her decade of service.
Cr Rank's resignation creates an extraordinary vacancy, and council has notified the Minister for Local Government and the Victorian Electoral Commission. The VEC will initiate a process to fill the vacancy.
