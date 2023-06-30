The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Terang's May Noonan aged care home gains accreditation, closure date finalised

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's May Noonan aged care home has achieved full compliance with national aged care standards in the same week it loses most of its residents, ahead of its final closure on July 12. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang's May Noonan aged care home has achieved full compliance with national aged care standards in the same week it loses most of its residents, ahead of its final closure on July 12. Picture by Sean McKenna

Terang's May Noonan aged care home has achieved full national accreditation just days before shipping out the majority of its residents as Lyndoch Living announces July 12 as the centre's final closure date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.