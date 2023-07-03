Talk among farmers of a wet June has been confirmed with Warrnambool copping 120mm of rain in the past month.
The biggest downpour to hit the city was on June 8 with 24.6mm recorded. The Bureau of Meteorology said Warrnambool's rainfall had been 1.5 times its monthly average for the past 24 years.
Warrnambool shivered through it's coldest day of the year so far on June 19 with the temperature reaching 10.7 degrees.
The 120mm recorded comes after Warrnambool received 96mm in May.
In the past six months there has been 423.4mm.
Port Fairy received 151mm for the past month with 28.8mm on June 8.
Hamilton recorded 101mm in June and Mortlake received 89mm for the same month.
Portland airport recorded 169.4mm with 22.6mm recorded on June 3.
Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Morgan Pumpa said it was the eighth wettest June on record for Victoria.
She said it had also been the warmest June in Warrnambool and surrounds for the past 24 years. Ms Pumpa said Warrnambool could expect 40 per cent above the medium rainfall for July and 34 per cent above the medium in August.
In mid-June Winslow dairy farmer Bernie Free said it was a concern there had been so much rain so early in winter. "It's getting to be a bit of a concern to get so much so early," he said.
