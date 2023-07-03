The Standard
Warrnambool had one-and-a-half times its monthly average rainfall

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 9:33am
Talk among farmers of a wet June has been confirmed with Warrnambool copping 120mm of rain in the past month.

