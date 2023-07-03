The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Jump in consumer spending in Warrnambool during May Racing Carnival

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 4 2023 - 9:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The May Racing Carnival was an economic boost for Warrnambool in 2023.
The May Racing Carnival was an economic boost for Warrnambool in 2023.

The cost of living crisis had little impact on spending during Warrnambool's biggest week of the year - the May Racing Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.