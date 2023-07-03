The cost of living crisis had little impact on spending during Warrnambool's biggest week of the year - the May Racing Carnival.
New data shows spending was up across the city by $700,000 compared to last year - but a staggering $4.5 million more than pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
The latest Spendmapp data shines a light on spending habits in the city using comprehensive bank transaction data to create a moving picture of the economy.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the positive economic impact of the racing carnival was evident in the overall spending in the weeks before, during and after the races.
Overall spending during the week of the carnival was $15.4m compared to $14.7m in 2022. In 2019 it was $10.9m. Spending on dining and entertainment was higher before and during the carnival as was supermarket and grocery spending. Spending in this category during this year's carnival was $4.21m compared to $3.68m in 2022.
"It's possible the cost of living increases did impact spending on personal services, such as dry cleaners, health and beauty spas, which were down in the weeks preceding and during the carnival but recovered strongly in the week after the carnival," Cr Arnott said.
During the carnival week, spending in this category was $407,000 compared to $447,000 last year.
However, in the week after the carnival this year spending jumped to $467,000 compared to $395,000 in 2022.
The impact of the carnival in the week before and week after also showed spending was up with overall in the city being $13.8m both weeks - about $1m more than the same weeks in 2022.
While spending was up in the city during the carnival, betting on the races took a hit. Warrnambool Racing Club interim chief executive officer Carl Hufer said off-course betting with the TAB and corporate bookmakers for the carnival was $62m - $6m down.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
