STEPHEN Vaughan never envisaged his foray into junior basketball coaching would culminate in a senior gig.
The former Warrnambool Seahawks championship winner has signed as Terang Tornadoes mentor for the upcoming Country Basketball League season.
Vaughan, who took a long break from the sport following a serious leg injury in the 1990s, started coaching his children's teams four years ago.
It developed into a passion for teaching.
"I got back into it (basketball) when my kids started playing three or four years ago," he said.
"I got the opportunity this year due to Scott (Judd) being unavailable to coach the under 16 girls at the country championships and I probably enjoyed coaching (people) other than my kids a lot better.
"That was held in March and I had the want to step up and coach the men."
Vaughan said he had treasured memories of when he played for the Tornadoes as a teenager.
"You think back now when you're my age to the people who volunteered their time and helped me," he said.
"It's my turn now to try and do the same."
Vaughan is bullish about the growth in the Tornadoes' team which includes the likes of Harvey Roberts, Ryley Hutchins, Xavier Vickers and Jake Bartlett.
"I just want to see young kids improve, get an opportunity and I really want to see the next Terang player play for the Seahawks (in the Big V)," he said.
Last season's roster has committed with Vaughan excited to see what it can achieve when the season tips off in October.
"I want to be an aggressive defensive team. I want to make it hard to play against," Vaughan said.
"I want high pressure defence, transition basketball and everyone is ready to shoot the ball, we've all got to be a threat."
Vaughan, who is organising a Seahawks and Mermaids reunion for Saturday, July 15, said outgoing coach Josh Brebner would remain involved with the Tornadoes.
"Josh did a really good job last year with what he had," he said.
"We are really excited he's coaching our under 12 girls because he's a really good coach."
