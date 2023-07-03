The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Terang Tornadoes appoint Stephen Vaughan as coach for 2023-24 CBL season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Vaughan has taken on a coaching role in the Country Basketball League.
Stephen Vaughan has taken on a coaching role in the Country Basketball League.

STEPHEN Vaughan never envisaged his foray into junior basketball coaching would culminate in a senior gig.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.