Lyndoch Living to close Terang's May Noonan aged care home

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 1:30pm
The board of Lyndoch Living has decided to close the May Noonan aged care home in Terang, citing low occupancy numbers and staffing challenges. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lyndoch Living has announced it will close Terang's May Noonan aged care home after failing to find a buyer for the struggling facility.

