58-60 Jamieson Street sells for between $1.8-1.95 million

Updated June 30 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:00am
This 1950s-era family home at 58-60 Jamieson Street sold for a record-breaking almost $2 million. Picture supplied by Harris and Wood Real Estate
A property on Jamieson Street overlooking AquaZone has sold for a record-breaking near $2 million.

