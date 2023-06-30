A property on Jamieson Street overlooking AquaZone has sold for a record-breaking near $2 million.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Danny Harris said the new owners of 58-60 Jamieson Street did not want the exact price to be divulged but said it sold in the expected range of $1.8-1.95 million.
The previous owner purchased the family home in 2014 for $787,000, renovating every room.
"It's the highest price for Jamieson Street," Mr Harris said.
"The previous highest price (for the street) was 12 Jamieson Street, which sold at auction for $1.4 million on March 18, 2023."
Mr Harris said it was a pleasing result for the owner of the 1950-era family home.
"It was a much loved family home," he said. "For the buyer it also represented a lot of value - It had a lot of land content and house for that money.
"If you were to try and replicate it in any way or form the price would be significantly below."
He said there were four prospective buyers for the property at 58-60 Jamieson Street, with the property purchased by a local through an expression of interest process.
"Unfortunately at this stage we haven't got a viable option for the losing bidders," Mr Harris said. "That's just indicative of how tightly held the street is."
Mr Harris previously told The Standard it was rare for a property of that size - 1771m2 - to become available in the CBD. He said if other homes were to become available on the street, they would expect to sell well north of $2 million.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.