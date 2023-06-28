Person charged with threatening to rape mother remanded in custody

UPDATE, Thursday, 7.30am:
A Warrnambool person who allegedly threatened to rape their mother has been remanded in custody.
The 26-year-old, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, fronted the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear in Melbourne court on Friday.
The court was told the person identifies as male, female and a number - either Zero or Agent 3301.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said she had no instruction to act, which was up to her client.
Magistrate John Bentley asked the accused if they wished to apply for bail, but the question went without a clear answer.
The police prosecutor told the court the accused person and their partner had been living in Queensland but returned to Warrnambool last Sunday.
The couple were at the accused person's mother's home when there was some disharmony and police were called.
The couple agreed to go to a motel, there was a threat of self harm from the accused and when police returned they were on the phone to a priest.
The accused was taken for treatment, which included being chemically sedated due to their behaviour.
Then there was an incident at a motel and the accused person was welcomed back to their mother's home on the condition they agreed to take medication.
When the person arrived they took some of their medication but not all of it.
The court heard the mother had a survival plan in place which included collecting all the knives in the house which she hid in her bedroom walk-in wardrobe.
Her plan was to retreat to the robe for safety where she would barricade herself in and call police.
On Tuesday the mother laid down for a rest and the accused softly threw bottles of perfume at the mother which she caught.
The accused then said: "Let's have a pillow fight."
The mother feared the accused person would smother her and attempted to get into her walk-in robe.
She told police at this time the accused was yelling demonic phrases.
The court was told the mother used a suitcase and a foot to hold shut the door which she did until she was in so much pain she couldn't stand it.
She covered herself with a large framed picture but the accused person put a foot on the frame and the glass broke.
The accused person allegedly said they would piss on her mother, rape her and kill her.
At this time the mother thought she would get a knife to protect herself.
When police arrived they heard screaming from inside the home, they forced entry to the house while still hearing cries and screams for help.
At this time the accused was on the other side of the robe door holding it shut.
When police managed to force their way in they found the accused leaning over the mother who continued to scream for help.
The accused was arrested and taken to the Warrnambool police station.
Police said the mother was hysterical. She was in the foetal position, had only one shoe on, had suffered a cut to a leg and was covered in shards of glass.
Police said the mother was in significant fear, terrified and believed she was lucky to be alive.
The accused person's criminal record included an unlawful assault in 2016 and possessing synthetic cannabis the year before, which included a significant health episode.
Mr Bentley said it was clear the accused had nowhere to stay and there were significant concerns if they were released from custody.
Ms Tribe said she had been told the accused would have to go to a male prison and be remanded in 24-hour lockdown for their own protection before an application could be made to go to the Dame Phyllis Frost female correctional centre.
She said there was a facility in St Kilda for transgender people which may be an option.
The magistrate decided to remand the accused in custody to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.
He has requested a mental assessment, respect and safety team be available to do an assessment, noting there would be a need for accommodation after treatment.
The magistrate said custody management issues included the risk of self harm and a psychiatric disability and he requested a nurse do an assessment as soon as possible.
Mr Bentley said involuntary treatment was an option rather than the accused being involved in the prison system.
Wednesday at 11.20am:
Lawyers are having difficulty obtaining instructions from a 26-year-old person in Warrnambool accused of threatening to rape their mother.
The person, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, is refusing to attend the Warrnambool court online for a bail/remand hearing.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe confirmed to the court she was finding it difficult to obtain instructions.
Magistrate John Bentley was told that police station custody staff were not comfortable about placing the accused person in an audio video link room.
He was told the accused person identifies as both a male and female and police allege also as Agent 3301 or just as Zero.
The magistrate ordered a mental awareness, respect and safety officer liaise with lawyers, police, police station staff and health services to assist.
The MARS officer will also try to obtain health records and attempt to speak to the accused person.
Mr Bentley stood the case down until this afternoon when it's hoped there will be more information available to the court.
He said the accused person was entitled to make a bail application and needed to be aware they could make such an application.
"Hopefully this afternoon we will be in a better position," Mr Bentley said.
The court heard that the person had been charged with serious offences.
Those offences include unlawful imprisoned, recklessly causing injury (the woman suffered a laceration to a leg), threats to kill, threat to commit a sexual offence (rape their mother), criminal damage and unlawful assault.
Earlier: A 26-year-old Warrnambool person has been charged with threatening to rape their mother after a standoff with police.
Warrnambool police officers were called to a city address on Tuesday night after it was alleged a person had made threats towards their mother.
Officers were forced to barge their way into a bedroom where a woman was allegedly being contained by her adult child.
Police allege the woman had been assaulted by her child and they smashed a picture frame over her head.
The 26-year-old was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The charges include unlawful imprisoned, recklessly causing injury (the woman suffered a laceration to a leg), threats to kill, threat to commit a sexual offence (rape their mother), criminal damage and unlawful assault.
More to come.
