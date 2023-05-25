A 1950s-era family home up for sale in Warrnambool's CBD is set to sell for a record-breaking almost $2 million.
Overlooking AquaZone, 58-60 Jamieson Street, is expected to fetch $1.8-1.95 million, which is three times the city's median house price.
CoreLogic data compiled from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023 said the median house price in Warrnambool was $596,000.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Danny Harris said the seller purchased the home in 2014 for $787,000.
The previous owner, Leah Johnston, renovated every room.
"The footprint of the home was the same as when I purchased it but I added the freestanding outdoor room," she said.
"I was careful to maintain the original timber work and joinery, which was done at a very high standard when it was built."
Mr Harris said it was rare for a property of that size - 1771m2 - to become available in the CBD, with the majority of this type of land being subdivided.
"This particular style of architecture is very much in vogue at the moment too," he said.
"It will set a new record for the street, but at the same time there are other homes on Jamieson Street that haven't come to the market.
"If they came to the market I would expect would they would sell well north of $2 million."
He said this was due to the quality of the homes and their proximity to the CBD, schools, AquaZone and the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens.
Mr Harris said Warrnambool's high end market had matured with more scope to continue growing.
In Port Fairy he said it was impossible to buy a central home for under $1.5m.
"More recently we've seen consistent numbers in the $5 and $7 million mark in Port Fairy," he said.
Mr Harris said the record price for a house in Port Fairy was $7.2 million.
Mr Harris said homes in Warrnambool's higher end of the market compared to other regional areas, including Ballarat and Bendigo.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
