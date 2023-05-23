The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Allansford 'blue baby' beats the odds after pioneering heart surgery

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley MacCuspie was just five when she flew to the US in 1948 for heart surgery for a condition which earned her the nickname 'blue baby'.
Shirley MacCuspie was just five when she flew to the US in 1948 for heart surgery for a condition which earned her the nickname 'blue baby'.

When 'blue baby' Shirley Brown left her Allansford home bound for America for life-saving heart surgery that in 1948 was still in its infancy, it was her fifth birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.