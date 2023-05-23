The Standard
Warrnambool hospital funding promises to save lives

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 4:45pm
Warrnambool hospital staff Emma Couch, Mia Wolff, Kate Turner, Rosy Buchanan and Louise Davis with Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora (third from left) at South West Healthcare which will get a new PET scanner. Picture by Anthony Brady
A promised PET scanner will be delivered to Warrnambool Base Hospital - a first for the region - with the state government making good on an election promise for the lifesaving equipment.

