Warrnambool's The Lookout misses out in Victorian state budget

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:05pm
The Lookout overlooked again in 'tough' state budget

The south-west will have to keep waiting for a dedicated drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation centre after The Lookout was overlooked again in the Victorian state budget.

