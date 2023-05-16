Lawyers submit 10-year jail sentence for torching mate 'manifestly inadequate'

The Office of Public Prosecutions is claiming the lenient jail sentence for a Portland man who set his best friend on fire will depress penalties for similar offending.
Lawyers for the OPP appealed the leniency of a 10-year jail sentence handed down to Portland's Umit Gorgulu, who pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty by a jury, of pouring petrol on his best mate and setting him on fire.
The 41-year-old doused his housemate Kevin Taplin in petrol in April 2019 before using a cigarette lighter to set him alight.
On Tuesday morning justices Richard Niall, Terry Forrest and Robert Osborn heard OPP lawyers in the Court Of Appeal submit that the sentence was manifestly inadequate for the "horrendous offending" and would act to depress sentencing.
The OPP lawyers argued that Gorgulu's sentence was in line with sentencing for similar offending for which other accused persons had pleaded guilty, therefore attracting a discount in sentencing.
They said Gorgulu's actions were was at the higher end for intentionally causing serious injury.
The justices heard that Gorgulu took a number of steps before setting his friend on fire - getting the petrol container, taking the top off, pouring the petrol, getting out his lighter and then setting the petrol on fire - and during any of those steps he could have stopped.
Taplin suffered horrendous burns, was in an induced coma for three weeks, suffered extreme pain and permanent scarring and lung damage.
Gorgulu's barrister Dermott Dann, KC, said the sentencing judge in the court case had taken into account all relevant factors.
The justices have reserved their decision until a date to be announced.
On July 8 last year Gorgulu was jailed for 10 years and must serve a minimum of seven years before being eligible for parole.
He was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury in March of intentionally causing serious injury.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, told The Standard it was one of the worst acts of violence he'd seen in his 30 years on the force.
"This type of crime, involving fire and the burning of someone, is just horrendous and it is certainly an investigation that will stay with me forever," he said.
"I have spoken with the victim today and no amount of sentence will relieve him from his suffering," he said on the day of sentencing.
Courts have previously heard that in the April 2019 incident, Gorgulu and Mr Taplin drove from their home in Portland to pick up Mr Taplin's motorbike in Hamilton when a fight broke out and Gorgulu threw his own phone out the window.
They were then separated for several hours and Gorgulu left Mr Taplin threatening voice messages from a stranger's phone.
Upon reuniting in Hamilton, Gorgulu punched Mr Taplin in the head several times.
When the victim tried to drive away, Gorgulu stopped him by hanging onto the car door.
Gorgulu then grabbed a five-litre jerry can full of petrol and doused the car and Mr Taplin in fuel.
He then used a cigarette lighter to ignite it, setting his friend on fire.
Mr Taplin rolled on the ground in an attempt to extinguish the fire before screaming for help.
Nearby residents hosed him down, potentially saving his life.
In sentencing, Justice Amanda Fox said Mr Taplin's injuries were accurately described in the plea hearing as "horrific and life-threatening".
