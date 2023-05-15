Punters who backed Royal School on the tote picked up $3.80 for a 50-cent investment but those lucky enough to snare the daily double - Gay Demand in the Casterton Cup into Royal School - got $111.90 for a 50-cent piece. An off-the-cuff remark from Royal School's jockey Stephen Wood that he was glad the race was over, and that he would get $4000 for his troubles, led to one of Australia's most sensational racing inquiries.