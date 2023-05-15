POPULAR Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small will take an extended break from riding as he seeks treatment for the re-occurrence of a brain tumour.
Small, 31, heads back into Melbourne's The Alfred hospital in mid-June for another operation on his brain after scans revealed a tumour had been slowly growing in recent months.
"I've been going well but scans on my brain show the tumour has increased in size," he said.
"I'm very lucky to have a wonderful medical team headed by Professor Martin Hunn at the Alfred hospital plus family and friends who are there to support us.
"I'll be going up north for a few weeks' holiday with my wife Amy and our two children Erika and Robbie before I go back into the Alfred hospital for the operation in the middle of June.
"Professor Hunn thought it was best he did another operation to remove some of the tumour.
"I'll be having extensive radiotherapy treatment for six weeks after the operation. I haven't had any seizures which Professor Hunn says is really positive.
"I'm probably the fittest I've ever been - I work out in the gym with my brother Daniel five days in the week as well as riding track-work."
Small was first diagnosed with the tumour following a race fall at Pakenham four years ago and after extensive tests surgeonsoperated on the father of two.
The son of legendary flat jockey Cyril Small rode Killourney to victory in a maiden hurdle at Casterton on Sunday.
"It was great to get a win on Killourney," he said. "It was the first time I've ridden him. I think the horse has a good future.
"I got a real kick out of getting that winner for Paul Preusker. I'm going to miss riding for the rest of this jumps season but I'm confident I'll be back riding again in 2024."
Small, who began riding over jumps in 2012, has ridden 42 winners in his career.
SLOW-maturing Warrnambool galloper Rivkin notched up his second victory from five starts in winning the Muntham Handicap at Casterton on Sunday.
Rivkin, trained by Patrick Ryan, hung on to defeat Mr Marathon Man in the time-honoured 1200-metre race.
Ryan said he was confident the three-year-old could win after a nice run at the Warrnambool May Carnival earlier this month.
"We've always had a good opinion of Rivkin," Ryan said.
"I thought his run at the Warrnambool carnival was good. He's been frustrating but we always knew he had the ability. It's just taken a bit of time for the penny to drop.
"We may look at heading to the city for his next start. I think with a bit more time he'll develop into a handy horse."
Rivkin has won more than $37,000 in stakemoney.
INCREDIBLE to think the famous ring-in at Casterton occurred back in May 1972.
Rick Renzella pulled off the most audacious coup ever attempted in the racing game, ringing in the crack sprinter Regal Vista for the bumble-footed Royal School in the Muntham Handicap.
The coup netted Renzella $33,570 but it also led to him being sentenced to two years' jail after a criminal trial.
Prizemoney for the 1200-metre sprint race was $520, with $325 going to the winner. Hamilton-trained Apex Star was the favourite for the Muntham after wins at Hamilton and Warrnambool in 1000-metre races.
The Jack Barling-trained galloper would have been an odds-on chance if not for the heavy money for Royal School.
Punters who backed Royal School on the tote picked up $3.80 for a 50-cent investment but those lucky enough to snare the daily double - Gay Demand in the Casterton Cup into Royal School - got $111.90 for a 50-cent piece. An off-the-cuff remark from Royal School's jockey Stephen Wood that he was glad the race was over, and that he would get $4000 for his troubles, led to one of Australia's most sensational racing inquiries.
WARRNAMBOOL Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning jockey Chris McCarthy was suspended for three jumps high weight races following his ride on Bakery Hill on Friday.
McCarthy pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge. His suspension started at midnight on May 14 and ends midnight May 21. Stewards took into account his guilty plea and deemed the incident to be in the low range before handing down the penalty.
Young jockey Liam Riordan was found guilty of a careless riding charge after his ride on Bioluminescence at Echuca on Saturday.
He was outed for nine meetings. His suspension starts midnight May 21 and ends midnight May 28.
Adelaide-based jockey Jeffrey Maund was outed for eight meetings after pleading guilty to a whip infringement at Casterton on Sunday.
The charge related to Maund's ride on Field Of Lights in the Casterton Cup.
His time out started at midnight on May 14 and ends midnight May 20.
A Blue Point yearling colt which sold for $200,000 was the sale topper at Sunday's Inglis Gold Sale.
Trainer John Leek Jr outbid his rivals to purchase the colt.
The clearance rate for the sale was 72 per cent.
The next Inglis live auction is the Great Southern Sale which is on June 8 and 9.
