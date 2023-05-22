The Standard
Western Victoria MP says state budget must help struggling locals

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield says the state budget needs to include more money to support struggling Victorians to find housing and access healthcare.

Western Victoria's first Greens MP says social spending should be top of the state budget agenda as south-west residents struggle with cost of living pressures.

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

