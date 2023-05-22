The Standard
Farmers to bear brunt of Corangamite Shire Council's $54 million draft budget

By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Corangamite Shire councillors are expected to vote to release its draft budget for the 2023-2024 financial year on Tuesday night.
Farmers are set to pay an average of $420 more in rates and charges under Corangamite Shire's $54 million draft budget for the next financial year.

