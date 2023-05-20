The Standard
Growing markets are helping to fill the gap on the Great Ocean Road left by China's tour buses

Updated May 21 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 8:30am
A growing Indian market and an influx of backpackers is helping to fill the gap created by the absence of Chinese tour buses along the Great Ocean Road.

