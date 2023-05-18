Cost of living increases could leave Warrnambool resident Lorraine Stephen homeless within the next year.
The 72-year-old shared her story at a Warrnambool forum on Thursday, which had been organised by Wannon MP Dan Tehan and included cost of living parliamentary committee chair Senator Jane Hume.
Ms Stephen said she was "scared" to think she could be homeless.
"I am 72 and living on my own dealing with some significant physical disabilities," she said.
"The possibility of being uprooted from my place of residence is particularly frightening.
"I'm not at desperation point yet but it's just a possibility."
She said she faced the "strong possibility" of being homeless by October "because of the current ridiculous price hikes for rental property".
"In July last year my real estate agent emailed me to let me know that my rent would be going up by 44 per cent per week on October 2, 2022.
"There was no way I could afford this increase because I was totally dependent on the then current pension and that would have left me with only $20 per week to live on."
Ms Stephen said the $20 goes towards "everything", including food, petrol and electricity.
She said she was able to negotiate down the increase from $55 to $35 per week. Ms Stephen said the issue goes well beyond her.
"I have many concerns about the future of our wonderful country, in particular the unavailability of decent rental properties, and the current non-availability of any government housing properties, particularly in Warrnambool," Ms Stephen said.
Senator Hume said rising costs were being felt at the petrol bowser, supermarket checkout, and through energy bills and rent.
"Australians are really feeling the pinching, they're doing it tough and they're looking to their government for answers," she said.
She said rising housing and energy bills were the priorities for both Warrnambool residents and businesses.
Representatives from south-west councils, the building industry, dairy farmers and pensioners share their stories.
The committee uses forums to recommend practical solutions to address rising costs without adding to inflation.
Mr Tehan said it was important everyone had a roof over their head. "Whether they're owning their own home or renting," he said. "I think all levels of government need to be working together to make that a reality."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
