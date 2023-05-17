The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Could tourists soon have to pay to see the Twelve Apostles?

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view of the new platform at the Twelve Apostles. Would you pay to visit the iconic site? Picture by Marion Manifold
A view of the new platform at the Twelve Apostles. Would you pay to visit the iconic site? Picture by Marion Manifold

There are fears people could have to pay to see the Twelve Apostles for the first time ever, and the authority that will be in charge of the new $80 million visitor centre hasn't ruled it out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.