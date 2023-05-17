Could tourists soon have to pay to see the Twelve Apostles?

There are fears people could have to pay to see the Twelve Apostles for the first time ever, and the authority that will be in charge of the new $80 million visitor centre hasn't ruled it out.
Port Campbell Community Group secretary Marion Manifold said there were suggestions visitors could be charged between $25 and $150 when the new centre was built.
"There is going to be some fee to enter. How much we don't know," Dr Manifold said.
"We think it's better that the government charges a tourist fee at the airport rather than having a fee at these national parks." She said the group was opposed to commercialising public land.
In response to questions about a possible fee, Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority chief executive officer Jodie Sizer said visitors would "not be charged $150 to enter the 12 Apostles".
But the authority did not directly address questions about whether there would be an entry fee, and did not rule it out.
A community drop in session was held in Port Campbell on Monday so people could ask questions about the proposal. Dr Manifold said locals were also concerned the artist impression that had been released of the proposed new tourist information centre "looked like a Melbourne Airport".
But Ms Sizer said the "visitor experience centre" was at concept design stage, and the authority was working with the project team, First Peoples, the local community and other stakeholders to progress the upgrade.
"Planning for the project includes investigating how the site will be maintained to protect the area and continue to provide visitor services," she said. The project is expected to be complete by 2025.
Stage one of the site upgrade has reached a milestone with the new $5.5 million viewing platform at Saddle Outlook now craned into place. However, works will be paused over winter before being completed at the end of the year.
Ms Manifold said the group was worried the viewing platform was "high risk", and had previously called for works to be stopped.
"We're really concerned because one of the main aims of the Shipwreck Coast masterplan was to disperse the visitors along the coast and take the pressure of the Twelve Apostles but by building the platform there that's going to attract more people," she said.
The platform comprises two long rectangular sections called clapsticks which are in the colours of Ngayook -the sulphur-crested cockatoo and Ponponpoorramook - the red-tailed black cockatoo.
The construction phase created 25 jobs while stage one of the Shipwreck Coast Master Plan was expected to support approximately 120 ongoing jobs, add $12 million to the regional economy and increase the annual visitor spend by $14 million.
Parks Victoria regional director Jason Borg it was an exciting period at the Port Campbell National Park with the projects under way.
"This is a place with a significant history and a unique beauty, and these types of projects help to connect people to the landscape and its stories," he said.
"We're continuing to work with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation here on Kirrae Wurrung Country, and we look forward to soon seeing people enjoying these new visitor areas."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
