South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has created a "targeted" funding wish list for the electorate ahead of Tuesday's state budget.
Ms Britnell said it was not "realistic" to expect much from the budget given the government's huge debt burden, so she had focused her hopes on the absolutely essential projects in the region.
"The Treasurer has already said this budget isn't going to be what we hoped for," she said. "I think we are going to be shocked at the extent of the debt and the cost of the resulting interest bill per week."
But Ms Britnell said there were three projects the government had no excuse to overlook: The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility, the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, and the south-west road network.
The state and federal governments have ignored pleas for a rehabilitation facility for more than five years despite a fully scoped plan from the Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre.
Warrnambool-based upper house Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora said in April she had been pushing within the party for the project to be funded and Ms Britnell said she was hopeful.
"We are the last place in the state without something like this, and I really hold out hope that we will get that funding," she said.
Ms Britnell said the dilapidated surf life saving club was another project that had missed out on funding several times in recent years.
"It is an integral part of our community, and it deserves the support of the Andrews Labor Government," she said. "(The renovation proposal) has met all the criteria for state and federal grants, so there's no reason for it to be held back."
Ms Britnell said state-managed roads in the south-west were going backwards, despite her spending years calling for proper funding.
"I'm worried in the extreme about our roads. Even the bit's they are supposedly fixing are falling to pieces," she said. "One section north of Mortlake was fixed over Easter and was already having to be patched."
Ms Britnell said Victoria had received just half of the road funding that NSW and Queensland got from the federal budget.
"I'm told that was because our state government wouldn't match the federal funding so we missed out," she said.
"I'm really holding my breath with concern."
Ms Britnell said beyond those immediate funding issues she was increasingly worried about the redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"There are 10 other hospitals that are on the government's to-do list before Warrnambool," she said.
"It's 2023 and we are supposed to see $380 million spent to build a hosp in the next three years."
The state government has consistently said the project is on target and the scope and budget have not changed, but Ms Britnell said that didn't give her any solace.
"We've seen this government maintain language like that about so many different projects and they maintain that until they can't maintain it any longer," she said.
"I can't imagine how disheartening it will be for staff if my fears become reality."
