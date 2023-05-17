Fatal accident on Princes Highway

The Standard
Man dies in accident on Princes Highway at Pomborneit

Updated May 17 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 6:46pm
Update: The male driver of a car has died in a fatal crash on the Princes Highway at Pomborneit on Wednesday.

