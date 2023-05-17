Fatal accident on Princes Highway

Update: The male driver of a car has died in a fatal crash on the Princes Highway at Pomborneit on Wednesday.
A police media spokesperson said investigators had been told a car and a truck collided on the highway near the Koallah-Pomborneit Road about 6.20pm.
The yet-to-be-identified male driver of the car died at the scene, the police spokesperson said.
The male driver of the truck was not injured.
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
Victoria's road toll now stands at 120 compared to 90 at the same time last year.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Earlier: Emergency services have been called to an accident on the Princes Highway at Pomborneit on Wednesday.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said they were called to the scene about 6.20pm.
The spokesperson said one person was being assessed, but there were no further details available.
At least six emergency services vehicles were called to the scene.
