The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Terang's Keith Harvey is still going strong with his livestock truck

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's Keith Harvey, 77, is still working in his family's livestock trucking business. Picture: Sean McKenna
Terang's Keith Harvey, 77, is still working in his family's livestock trucking business. Picture: Sean McKenna

MOST farms in Terang and the surrounding districts would have had Keith Harvey back up his truck to take stock to the local saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.