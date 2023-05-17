MOST farms in Terang and the surrounding districts would have had Keith Harvey back up his truck to take stock to the local saleyards.
Mr Harvey and his wife Ann started their business, Harvey's Transport, in 1980 and at 77 Mr Harvey is still a regular livestock truck driver on the south-west roads.
Mr Harvey was farming fat lambs when he decided to buy a truck.
"It was just something we knew how to do, when I was a young fella a mate of mine had livestock trucks in Terang and I started mucking around with him and that was it," he said.
"Up until 20 years ago we only had one truck but when Andrew (their son) became old enough to drive he wanted to drive trucks.
"He was always interested in driving the trucks and that's probably why we're still in it today."
The family business now has two B-doubles and a truck and trailer.
Mr Harvey said the furthest the job had taken him was to Queensland with a stopover in Dubbo.
That trip was somewhat unusual with a cow, calf and a horse loaded onto the truck and the farmer's belongings taken in a horse float.
"He wanted us to take the dog in the truck but we said no," Mrs Harvey said.
"There's one or two trips that stand out because I got crook," Mr Harvey said.
"I was in Kangaroo Valley and they had to get the ambulance and saline solution to get me up and going again so I could come home. But they're the only ones that are stuck in my mind because of what's happened.
"I have enjoyed it. It's had its ups and downs ... we don't have a big clientele but the ones we do have are good to us.
"I'm starting to wind down a bit because I've got to slow down.
"We are working six days a week and it gets too much."
Mrs Harvey said she'd like Keith to slow down but not give it away completely.
"If you don't use it, you'll lose it," she said.
Mr Harvey's other passions include farming and fishing and he said he planned to go fishing more but "the seas are flat when there's a job on". "I used to be a farmer, I loved farming," he said. "I don't do the big miles anymore, I just poke around here."
Mrs Harvey said having a truck and trailer meant her husband could do what jobs suited him without having to travel big distances. "I do three truck and trailer loads into Mortlake each Sunday," Mr Harvey said.
"Andrew and our other driver are doing big miles. They could go away Sunday and be away all week. I'm very proud of the job he's doing. He's taken a lot of the weight off my shoulders."
Mr and Mrs Harvey have two children and five grandchildren.
