Young tennis lovers were put through their paces on Saturday in Port Fairy in a bid to be ball kids at the 2024 Australian Open.
Five south-west youngsters showed their skills rolling, throwing and collecting balls as they aimed for selection for the summer grand slam.
They were some of the thousand Victorian children aged 12 to 15 who will participate in extensive trials in the coming weeks.
It's the first time level one trials have been held outside Melbourne with Port Fairy one of 18 Victorian locations to host the trials held in May and June.
Port Fairy Tennis Club president Alison Zehir said Port Fairy was chosen to hold the level one trial as its court surface was similar to the Australian Open's and it was great to be able to host them.
"Regional kids previously have had to travel to the city to commence the first stages of ball kids try outs," she said.
"These local trials are giving south-west kids a great opportunity to try out to be ball kids without having to travel to Melbourne."
Successful applicants will progress to level two trials in July with training in Melbourne during the year for the final squad of 400.
Training includes drills to develop ball handling skills, rolling with precision and anticipating players' needs.
Luke Robson, 13, from Warrnambool, said he was excited about the experience and the chance to see the world's top tennis players.
Luke's dad Mark Robson said it was great country kids had the opportunity to try out closer to home.
"It's not something that was available to regional kids so it's a good starting point and hopefully it boosts the numbers," Mr Robson said.
Amelie Shrive, 12, from Hamilton, enjoys watching the open and said they went most years. "If I get in I'd like to see all the tennis players and how good they are," she said. "It's really cool."
Cooper Davies and Aurora Johnston-Pengilly, both 11 and from Warrnambool, said they thought being a ball kid would be a good experience.
Sooria Sonti, 14, from Portland, said he loved watching tennis and wanted the chance to be on court at the Australian Open.
