South-west youngsters show their skills in Australian Open selection bid

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:45pm
Aurora Johnston-Pengilly, 11, Luke Robson, 13, Cooper Davies, 11, Sooria Sonti, 14, and Amelie Shrive, 12, attended an Australian Open ball kid trial on Saturday in Port Fairy. Picture by Madeleine McNeil
Young tennis lovers were put through their paces on Saturday in Port Fairy in a bid to be ball kids at the 2024 Australian Open.

