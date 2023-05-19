The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Rauerts Shoex for sale after more than 70 years

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iconic family business Rauerts Shoex has been operating in the city for more than 70 years. Its owner Peter Rauert is retiring, listing the business for sale this week. Picture by Anthony Brady
Iconic family business Rauerts Shoex has been operating in the city for more than 70 years. Its owner Peter Rauert is retiring, listing the business for sale this week. Picture by Anthony Brady

One of Warrnambool's longest-running family businesses is on the market after more than 70 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.