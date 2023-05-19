One of Warrnambool's longest-running family businesses is on the market after more than 70 years.
Rauerts Shoex owner Peter Rauert listed the Fairy Street business for sale this week with Ludeman Real Estate.
Mr Rauert said it was a difficult decision to put the store his dad Ron started on the market but it was time to retire.
"It's a family business that Dad built up," he said.
"It's been a hard one. Dad's been out of it 27 years and I've been in the shop since I left school. You grow up around it as a kid."
Mr Rauert said in his 48 years in the business he was fortunate to have great staff and terrific shoe repairers.
"I've tried to carry on the tradition of caring and shoe fitting," he said.
"Originally the business was built on shoe repairing and we've always repaired shoes. That was probably the backbone of the business and then shoes became more and more prominent."
Mr Rauert's father Ron grew up in Dimboola and moved to Warrnambool in 1950 after purchasing a shoe repair business in Fairy Street, where Abbey Lane Linen & Gifts is located.
A few years later Mr Rauert purchased the current premises a few doors up, converting a cafe into the shoe store which has stood the test of time.
A drawcard is the train which his father had specially made more than 50 years ago for children to sit in while having their shoes fitted.
"People come in and they say 'oh the train's still there, I remember that from when I was a kid' and the grandparents come in and sit up on the train with the grandkids," Mr Rauert said.
"It's just as popular as it's ever been."
He said the business had built up a loyal customer base.
"They all come in and look up to you and they all want you to greet them and have a chat. It's been good, we've got some great friendly customers who come in."
Mr Rauert said it was business as usual at the store. He is willing to train new operators.
Mr Rauert's three children are pursuing their own career paths and aren't interested in taking on the shop.
"Hopefully in the sale process we can find some nurturing new owners that are keen to carry on the business and they might even be able to take it to the next level," he said.
Ludeman Real Estate agent Nigel Kol said the well-established business was a great opportunity for someone wanting to get into the retail shoe sales sector.
"It does a very good turnover," he said.
"It's like clockwork, it just keeps going. It has a very loyal following and has a great range of shoes.
"It covers all markets. Because he's been in the industry so long, he hits the mark."
