Hampden club fined for umpire abuse, team manager suspended

The AFL Western District independent tribunal is committed to its crackdown on umpire abuse, handing out its third suspension in as many weeks on Wednesday.
Portland's senior football team manager received a two-week suspension from of all duties as an official with the club after being found guilty of 'behaving in an abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire'.
The tribunal also whacked the Tigers with a $1500 fine to be paid by its next match day.
The incident occurred on May 13 following the Tigers' match with North Warrnambool Eagles at Hanlon Park.
The Tigers' volunteer pleaded not guilty to the charge. The two umpires involved testified the volunteer entered the umpires' rooms following the match in which a Portland player was reported for striking.
They told him there had been a report but the match paperwork had not been completed and claimed he swore in response before being asked to return later.
When the volunteer returned,the paperwork was still not completed. He was told the report was for striking and started asking for further details.
One of the umpires informed the volunteer they had provided him with all the information they were required to before he swore at them twice. The volunteer, who has been in the role for four years, denied swearing in the first instance but conceded he did twice on the second visit to the rooms for which he was regretful.
He said the tone from the umpire who told him they didn't have to give him further information on the report was "aggressive".
The volunteer acknowledged he had never experienced the protocols of the report process before and was anxious before heading to the umpire rooms.
When announcing the penalty, the tribunal chairman said the club and volunteer's lack of knowledge around the reporting process was "alarming".
"There's actually been no training involved in the areas as a team manager and representing the Portland footy club," he said. "No understanding of procedures, processes, what happens when a report has taken place and as the major league in the area it is quite alarming that we've got a footy club that's really not aware of the processes and procedures and the new systems that are taking place."
The chairman also reiterated the tribunal's stance on stamping out umpire abuse.
"It's something we can and will not tolerate and we frown upon this quite a lot whether it be as a team manager representative or a player," he said.
