Brierly-Christ Church cricketer Nathan Murphy has been cleared of breaching Australian cricket's child code of behaviour policy.
Murphy pleaded not guilty at the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association independent tribunal hearing on Wednesday night on the basis images he appeared in did not breach the policy.
The tribunal hearing, which lasted about two hours, was closed to the media and public.
It was alleged Murphy sent sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
He was previously the long-time coach of the WDCA's under 17 Warrnambool country week team.
Both Murphy and Brierly-Christ Church have been offered a chance to comment.
Murphy was charged with allegedly breaching Australia Cricket's Looking After Our Kids code of behaviour policy.
A group of five Brierly supporters attended the hearing backing Murphy, entering the venue at Deakin University about 7pm Wednesday.
Mid-last month Cricket Victoria handed back carriage of the investigation to the WDCA, which then charged Murphy with breaching the policy and scheduled the tribunal hearing.
An investigation report from the WDCA was forwarded to CV in March.
Merrivale Cricket Club requested an investigation on January 16 this year, providing six screenshots of messages to the WDCA - four allegedly depicted the senior player making explicit comments.
That was almost a year after allegations were first raised by the club.
Murphy voluntarily stood down after the WDCA investigation was launched.
