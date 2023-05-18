The Standard
Brierly-Christ Church cricketer cleared by WDCA tribunal

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Nathan Murphy was found not guilty by the WDCA tribunal. Picture by Anthony Brady
Brierly-Christ Church cricketer Nathan Murphy has been cleared of breaching Australian cricket's child code of behaviour policy.

