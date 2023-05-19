SYMON Wilde is chasing back-to-back Australian Steeplechase wins with Britannicus on Sunday.
But the Warrnambool-based trainer rates stablemate Tolemac a good chance in the $150,000 jumps feature too.
Britannicus won the Brierly Steeplechase at Warrnambool earlier this month while Tolemac was successful in a restricted 'chase the next day at the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"Britannicus and Tolemac are going into the Australian Steeplechase very fit," Wilde told The Standard.
"I was very impressed with the Brierly win by Britannicus. He's running against a similar lot of jumpers in the Australian Steeplechase as to what he raced against in the Brierly.
"I've got my fingers crossed they don't get much rain at Sandown because Britannicus is a bit of a duffer on heavy ground.
"Tolemac is taking on the A-graders for the first time. He handles all types of going. I think with a bit of time he's going to develop into a good jumper. It's only a small field in the Australian Steeplechase but there are numerous chances."
Wilde saddles up Count Zero in the $150,000 Australian Hurdle. The eight-year-old tackles superstar hurdler Saunter Boy in the other jumps feature.
"It's hard to see Count Zero beating Saunter Boy," he said. "Count Zero is up in class. He prefers dry tracks.
"I may scratch him at the deadline on Sunday morning if the track is rated really heavy."
New Zealand-born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru has been booked to ride Britannicus and Count Zero.
