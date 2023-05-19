The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Push to save historic Glenample Homestead from falling into disrepair

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Nesseler wants to see the Glenample Homestead reopened to the public.
Richard Nesseler wants to see the Glenample Homestead reopened to the public.

The state government has no plans to reopen the historic Glenample Homestead tourist attraction on the Great Ocean Road, prompting a local family to say they'd be happy take it back to save it from falling into disrepair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.