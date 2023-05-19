Ellerslie nursing student Tori Parsons is working three part-time jobs to get her through her degree, but the cost of living pressures are starting to add up.
While the state government made nursing free for students, it only applies to those starting this year and not those like Ms Parsons who is in her third year of a four-year degree.
With a critical shortage of nurses in the wake of the pandemic, it's something opposition spokeswoman for health Georgie Crozier wants to shine a spotlight on and has called for the government to do more to help frontline workers at a time when they are needed more than ever.
Ms Crozier said despite applying for several grants, Ms Parsons had received no assistance with the rising expenses.
"In a world where annual fit testing of masks is required for COVID, as well as police and NDIS checks, students on placements are out of pocket by up to $500 a year - more expenses when they can least afford it," she said.
Ms Parsons has just returned from a five-week placement in Geelong which exceeded her budget, leaving her $4000 out of pocket.
"The cost is extreme," she said.
"We're not getting paid while we are on placement. I had to pay for food, accommodation and all my bills while I was away."
Ms Parsons said even when she was back on campus at Deakin University in Warrnambool, it was still a challenge.
"I work three part-time jobs just to cover my bills and also make some savings while I'm studying full-time," she said.
Ms Parsons said it was both stressful and tiring juggling her studies and her three jobs - teaching swimming lessons, a uni mentor and a support worker.
"Even just the cost of your scrubs and your shoes and stethoscope is very pricey," she said.
"You can't claim it back on tax either because we are not classed as a working nurse.
"It's very expensive."
Ms Parsons spoke to Ms Crozier about the challenges nursing students were facing.
"We started in the pandemic and haven't had the greatest run with our first couple of years being online and it's hard to get placements," she said.
Ms Parsons said she was inspired to become a nurse after experiencing first-hand how she and her younger brother were treated by medical staff.
She said her brother was flown to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital after being injured in a motorbike accident at Lake Gillear in 2018. "They were amazing up there," she said.
She said the care and support she received from nurses while receiving treatment for endometriosis had also left an impression on her.
"They would advocate for you and make sure you got the care you need, being very supportive - especially getting diagnosed with something like that so young," she said.
"Receiving care from nurses throughout that was a very motivational thing for me to get on board and do something that's helpful for others."
Ms Parsons is doing a double degree in nursing and psych science and hopes to get a grad year placement at South West Healthcare in Warrnambool or at the Royal Children's Hospital where she is keen to do paediatric nursing.
Ms Crozier said as a former nurse she knew just how critical they were to communities.
She called on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to do more to help alleviate the barriers faced by nursing students with many forced to drop out because they couldn't afford to continue their studies.
"As a community we simply can't afford for them not to, especially at a time when our health system desperately needs nurses," she said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
