The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy home overlooking East Beach sets new record for town

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 20 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sale of an exclusive Port Fairy beachfront home with stunning 180-degree panoramic East Beach views has set a new record for the town.
The sale of an exclusive Port Fairy beachfront home with stunning 180-degree panoramic East Beach views has set a new record for the town.

An exclusive Port Fairy beachfront home with stunning 180-degree panoramic East Beach views has sold for $7.2 million, setting a new record for the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.