An exclusive Port Fairy beachfront home with stunning 180-degree panoramic East Beach views has sold for $7.2 million, setting a new record for the town.
The home at 36 Griffiths Street stretches from East Beach, boasting ocean frontage and private beach access, through to the Moyne River.
The six-bedroom home, over two levels, has expansive views and is on an allotment of 1972 square meters.
The same family had owned the home, which they built, for more than 30 years and it is located in one of Port Fairy's most tightly-held precincts.
The sale tops the previous record of $6.5 million for a house in Port Fairy's Battery Hill area. It sold in December last year, beating an earlier record of a nearby property which sold for $5.5 million less than a year earlier.
Charles Stewart Western Victoria agent Penny Adamson wouldn't divulge the sale price but said everyone was delighted with the outcome.
She said the unique home was sold by expression of interest through Charles Stewart Western District and Forbes Global Properties and was expected to fetch between $7.2 - $7.9 million.
She said a rural south-west Victorian family had purchased the home and she was unsure whether they intended to live in the property or rent it out as holiday accommodation.
"They haven't disclosed their plans for the property," Ms Adamson said.
"There was substantial interest in the property. We conducted eight inspections on the property, all rural clients and local clients of the company.
"It was a tremendous result for Forbes Global Properties and Charles Stewart who were working in conjunction.
"We were very proud to be presenting such a beautiful property to market. It was certainly unique, it was the jewel in the crown, a Port Fairy property and we had a wonderful result."
