Port Fairy home on East Beach sells for $6.5m

By Tim Auld
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 10:30am
Port Fairy's East Beach.

A Port Fairy property with stunning 180-degree panoramic views over the town's iconic East Beach has been sold for $6.5 million, setting a new record for the coastal enclave.

Local News

