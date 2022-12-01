A Port Fairy property with stunning 180-degree panoramic views over the town's iconic East Beach has been sold for $6.5 million, setting a new record for the coastal enclave.
The $6.5 million house which has beach access, tops the previous record of $5.5 million sold just under a year ago, for a neighbouring property in Port Fairy's Battery Hill area.
The figures are reported in the Statement of Information for another property on the market in Port Fairy.
The Standard contacted Di MacKirdy, the selling agent at Port Fairy's Robertson Real Estate.
She declined to comment on details of the East Beach sale.
Ms MacKirday did say the prices for top-end, beachfront properties had escalated after the sale of 72 Griffiths Street in September last year.
It went for just under $5 million.
"We can't say much about our property sales," Ms MacKirdy said.
"I think you can understand our situation.
"The negotiations and discussions we have between vendors and purchasers are strictly confidential and they will stay that way.
"Both parties have asked for confidentiality and we respect their wishes.
"What I can say is the market in Port Fairy is still very strong.
"We've got people from Melbourne, interstate and across the western district wishing to purchase top-end properties on East Beach and the Moyne River but unfortunately we just don't have the listings.
"Property prices on the East Beach went to another level with the sale of 72 Griffiths Street for just short of $5 million in September last year and it looks like that it's not going to stop in a hurry with high priced sales over the last year.
"The East Beach market is tightly held as only a couple of properties usually come on the market each year."
Ms MacKirdy said negotiations are continuing in a positive manner for the sale of another a four-bedroom home at 210 Griffiths Street which overlooks East Beach.
The property had a price guide of between $5 million to $5.5 million.
Sandcastles, a six-bedroom house next to Port Fairy's surf life saving club boasting stunning ocean views, sold for $5.2 million in December last year.
