House 'half destroyed' by allegedly deliberate fire

A vacant home in The Sisters has been 'half-destroyed' after a fire was allegedly deliberately lit this morning.
A CFA spokesperson said emergency services were called to a property on The Sisters-Noorat Road after a passer-by noticed the blaze just after 10am on Sunday.
"There was a deliberately lit fire on an abandoned structure, the building was half destroyed and a quick response from our volunteers stopped it from spreading to the rest of the house," the spokesperson said.
"There were probably about six appliances, four firefighters in breathing apparatuses entered the structure to extinguish it. There was asbestos in the house so they took precautions for that to limit exposure.
"They did a really good job, the volunteers were very quick on the scene and did a good job to limit the spread and the damage."
Brigades from Noorat, Mortlake and Terang attended.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
