Warrnambool Storm - the city's 3x3 basketball team - has a new home.
The fit-out of the new home on Horne Road is taking place and is expected to take two weeks.
Club owner and operations manager Michael Robins said there was a lot of excitement around the upcoming opening.
The team was left without a home in March when it was revealed it could no longer operate out of the former Sam's Warehouse.
Club directors Yvette Williams and Matt Hollard said while they couldn't go into specifics about the situation, they were bitterly disappointed.
"We had great plans for that place," Ms Williams said.
Mr Robins said it was disappointing the team couldn't return to the former site.
"It is a much smaller space than the Sam's Warehouse site so we have had to take a different approach to what equipment we install and how we lay it out," Mr Robins said.
"There will be one 3x3 court along with two shooting bays andwe have some new equipment for the shooting bays which will be exciting to introduce into Warrnambool."
Mr Robins said the former Sam's Warehouse had provided the ideal location and amount of space required.
"It really is the ideal space for the facility we have a vision of creating for Warrnambool but without being able to have any security of tenure at that location it was too much of a risk to stay there," he said.
"The costs to hold a lease at that location meant we needed to make a significantly greater investment in equipment, which we were prepared to do but the landlord was not in a position to offer us anything more than a month to month tenancy."
Mr Robins said the team had to go into hiatus while it was searching for a new home.
An event scheduled at the club had to be cancelled, but members have been very supportive, he said.
"We have been blown away by the support we have received from the Warrnambool community during the down time and we are looking forward to being able to open our doors again in the new location," Mr Robins said.
Warrnambool Storm moved into the former Sam's Warehouse in January this year.
At the time club spokeswoman Yvette Williams said 3x3 basketball was fast becoming one of the most popular sports in Australia.
"This brand new state-of-the-art facility will help meet that demand and ensure basketballers in the Warrnambool region have access to the facilities that they deserve," Ms Williams said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.