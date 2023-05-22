The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

The Huddle: Timboon Demons' juniors starring as WDFNL embraces influx of volunteers, support

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Demons' Eben White celebrates a goal in the WDFNL under 18 competition on Saturday. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Timboon Demons' Eben White celebrates a goal in the WDFNL under 18 competition on Saturday. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

WELCOME to the second edition of The Huddle, our new weekly football column.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.