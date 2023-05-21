A RAFT of off-season changes is being touted as the catalyst to Camperdown's form spike.
The Magpies made it four straight wins on Saturday when they dispatched reigning premier Koroit at Leura Oval.
The 13.11 (89) to 7.8 (50) victory has the Neville Swayn-coached team in third spot on the Hampden league ladder with a 4-2 win-loss record.
Camperdown is just one win away from equalling the five it produced across the entire 18-game 2022 season as it is benefiting from alterations to its coaching panel, how it trains and its methods and structures.
"Terang, South, Cobden and Port Fairy all recruited heavily and we didn't," Swayn said.
"We got some key players back but it's credit to the boys - we changed a fair bit in terms of how we go about it and how we play.
"Most people probably wouldn't see what we've changed but there's a lot of things we changed. The boys have taken everything on and it's clicked a lot earlier than we thought.
"It's really pleasing for the group and now they have the belief the process we're on is the right one but we know we have a lot of improvement, in saying that, so it's exciting."
The Magpies, best served by Riley Arnold at half-back and a four-goal effort from Sam Gordon, turned a 10-point quarter-time deficit into a 13-point half-time lead which they never relinquished.
"We didn't play our best footy so it was nice to still get a good result," Swayn said.
"It was pleasing to beat a quality opposition but not play our best and the boys probably felt the same.
"They're getting a good understanding of where we're at whereas other years when we weren't playing well you don't have that belief and negative thoughts come in and you don't grind it out."
Koroit coach Chris McLaren, who confirmed star defender Alex Pulling (suspension) would miss more games due to an overseas holiday, said Camperdown's improvement was evident.
"They kicked the ball really well in the conditions compared to us," he said.
"They made good choices with the ball and their pressure is really good without the ball, they're working pretty hard to defend."
McLaren said the Saints had opportunities to hit the scoreboard and "put a little bit more doubt" into the Magpies' minds but failed to capitalise.
"We had the first two shots in the last quarter into the wind and both fell short," he said. "We had three or four entries in the last quarter for two points and they went in twice and kicked two goals and then you're four goals down midway through the last quarter."
Koroit will be without Taylor McKenry for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.
